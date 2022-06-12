Explosion occurs during washing machine repair in Pune flat, nobody injured

An explosion occurred in a washing machine when it was being repaired at a flat in Bhawani Peth area of Pune city on Sunday afternoon, although nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

It happened around 4 pm, a senior police official said. ''The blast occurred inside the flat of a person, who works as an electrician. As per the preliminary information, the man was repairing a washing machine when the incident took place. During the repair work, he got up to drink water when there was an explosion,'' Priyanka Narnaware, DCP (Zone 1) said. ''Nobody was injured in the incident, but we are trying to gather more information on it,'' she said. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, ''So far, nothing suspicious was found in the incident. We are investigating the matter.'' PTI COR NP NP

