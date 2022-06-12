2 die after truck hits bike in Agra

Two bike-borne men died after being hit by a truck in Agra on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near the New Dakshin Bypass under the Malpura police station limits, they said.

SHO of Malpura police station Tejveer Singh said the deceased have been identified as Sunahari Lal (50), Anil Kumar (35), both residents of Fatehabad Block in Agra District Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck has been impounded but the driver has managed to flee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)