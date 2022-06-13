Left Menu

Armed infiltrators exchange fire with BSF along IB in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 09:35 IST
Armed infiltrators exchange fire with BSF along IB in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) engaged armed infiltrators in a brief gunfight and thwarted their attempt to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) here, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB, the spokesman said.

He said BSF troops challenged the miscreants who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation.

“BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts (of gunfire) towards them due to which they ran back. Search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing (incriminating) was recovered,” the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
3
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022