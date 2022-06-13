Petition in Calcutta HC for NIA probe into violence
Petitions were filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking an NIA investigation into the violent protests in West Bengal over the inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and the deployment of the Army to control the situation.
One of the two petitioners prayed before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for an investigation by the NIA, claiming that the violence was affecting national integrity.
The other petitioner prayed for the deployment of the Army in view of the violence.
Appearing for the state government, Advocate General SN Mookherjee opposed the prayers and claimed that apart from one incident of damage to a passenger train at Bethuadahari in Nadia district, no violence has been reported in the last 36 hours.
He also said before the bench, comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, that 214 people have been arrested.
Observing that damage to public property must not take place, the court adjourned the matter for further hearing at 2.30 pm.
