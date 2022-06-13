Left Menu

PM Johnson: UK's main international obligation is to N. Ireland's peace deal

Image Credit: ANI
Britain's main international obligation is to the Belfast Good Friday agreement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked about opposition to his plan to override parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.

"I think our higher and our main international obligation is to the Belfast Good Friday agreement, to the peace process in Northern Ireland, getting that Stormont assembly (the Northern Ireland Assembly) up and running," he told reporters.

"We've got a plan to fix it."

