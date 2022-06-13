Left Menu

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 15:52 IST
China meeting a step in effort to open lines of communication -Pentagon chief
Lloyd Austin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that his recent meeting with China's defense minister was an important step in efforts to open lines of communication between the two militaries.

Austin, speaking with reporters during a visit to Thailand, said it was also an opportunity to raise Washington's concerns about the potential for instability in the Taiwan Strait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

