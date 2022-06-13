China meeting a step in effort to open lines of communication -Pentagon chief
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that his recent meeting with China's defense minister was an important step in efforts to open lines of communication between the two militaries.
Austin, speaking with reporters during a visit to Thailand, said it was also an opportunity to raise Washington's concerns about the potential for instability in the Taiwan Strait.
