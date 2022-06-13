NATO chief says Sweden has taken "important steps" to meet Turkey's demands
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden has take important steps to meet Turkey's demands for approving Stockholm's NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden. "I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
"These are two important steps to address concerns that Turkey has raised."
