Prohibitory orders in Kamrup after remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Kamrup district, the third in Assam, to maintain ''public peace and tranquility'' in view of the violence following the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad across the country.

Kamrup district magistrate (in-charge) Siddhartha Goswami on Sunday imposed restrictions on public gatherings under Section 144 of CrPC at any public place with the intention to carry out processions or shout slogans, which may incite people and instigate communal tension.

The order also banned carrying of arms, ammunition, explosives, weapons of any nature in public places or in vehicles. It also stopped the use of loud speakers with immediate effect.

Goswami in his order said, ''... Some unspecified persons or groups of persons or organisations/associations may cause breach of public peace and tranquility and disturb normal public life and general administration at any unspecified places within the district of Kamrup.'' Prohibitory orders had been clamped in Cachar and Karimganj districts in Barak valley last week. Both districts share an international boundary with Bangladesh.

Karimganj additional district magistrate Rintu Chandra Boro banned processions, rallies, dharnas, distribution of leaflets, banners and posters. Cachar additional district magistrate Dipak Jidung said that the restrictions were clamped as mass rallies and protests by large number of people are being organised in various parts of the district for the past few days and some persons may indulge in anti-social activities and intimidate the people.

The administrations of the other districts are keeping a strict vigil on the situation, officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Saturday that the government is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in the state following violence in several states over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Navin Jindal.

Opposition Assam Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad leaders have filed separate police complaints in the state against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks. Police are, however, yet to register any case on the basis of the complaints.

