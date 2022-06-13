U.S. adviser meets China's top diplomat, White House says
Updated: 14-06-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:58 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg on Monday, with Sullivan urging that Washington and Beijing keep lines of communication open to manage competition, the White House said.
"This meeting, which followed their May 18 phone call, included candid, substantive, and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in U.S.-China relations," the White House said in a statement.
