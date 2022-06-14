Left Menu

Venezuela's Maduro in Kuwait for official visit

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Kuwait on Monday for an official visit and to hold talks with the Gulf state's crown prince, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported. Venezuelan state television showed the arrival of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, greeting various Kuwaiti officials.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 02:41 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Kuwait on Monday for an official visit and to hold talks with the Gulf state's crown prince, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.

Venezuelan state television showed the arrival of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, greeting various Kuwaiti officials. They were accompanied by Venezuelan ministers and officials in areas including foreign affairs, agriculture, communications, tourism and transportation, KUNA said. KUNA gave no further details on the visit, which comes after Maduro recently visited Turkey, Algeria and Iran on his first major tour abroad since he visited Russia in 2019.

