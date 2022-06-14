Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russian forces cut off last routes out of eastern Ukraine city

Russian forces cut off the last routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a Ukrainian official said, as the Kremlin pushed for victory in the Donbas region. The last bridge to the city was destroyed, trapping any remaining civilians and making it impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies, said regional governor Sergei Gaidai, adding that some 70% of the city was under Russian control.

No bodies found in hunt for British journalist, Brazil police say

Brazilian police and indigenous search teams dismissed reports on Monday that they had found the bodies of a British reporter and a Brazilian indigenous expert missing in the Amazon jungle, dashing hopes of a quick resolution in the week-old case. On Sunday, police said search teams had found the belongings of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, a former official at federal indigenous agency Funai, in a creek off the river where they were last seen on June 5.

Explainer-What is in Britain's proposed new post-Brexit law for N.Ireland

Britain published legislation on Monday to tackle disruption to post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, setting out measures it says are needed to protect peace in the British-ruled province but which are sure to antagonise the European Union. The government sees the legislation as part of a "dual track" approach to the problem, enabling ministers to pursue negotiations with the EU while having an insurance policy in the form of the new bill if those talks fails to come to fruition.

Britain defies EU with 'relatively trivial' N.Ireland law

Britain published plans on Monday to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland by scrapping checks and challenging the role played by the European Union's court in a new clash with Brussels. Despite Ireland describing the move as a "new low" and Brussels talking of damaged trust, Britain pressed ahead with what Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested were "relatively trivial" steps to improve trade and reduce bureaucracy.

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 - his second bout with the illness this year - but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines. Trudeau was at the Summit of the Americas in California last week, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss issues impacting the region. He returned to Ottawa on Saturday.

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison

A man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people on a busy Toronto street in 2018, killing 11, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Alek Minassian, 29, was found guilty last year of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16. One of the 16 later died in connection with injuries she suffered in the attack and a judge said on Monday she considered the woman the 11th murder victim.

Cuban mom hashes out grievances with government after angry online tirade

A Cuban mother of three on Monday met with local officials in Havana to hash out her grievances after posting on social media a video of herself lambasting the Communist-run government for economic crisis and shortages on the island. In the video, posted live on Facebook last Friday, Amelia Calzadilla, a 31-year-old professional translater, waves her electric bill before the camera then launches into an 8-minute tirade against the government, complaining of soaring prices, blackouts and a lack of cooking gas in her building.

Cuba sanctions 381 protesters, including jail for 297

Cuba said on Monday it has sanctioned 381 people, including 16 young people between the ages of 16 and 18, who participated in last summer's protests, the Communist-run island's largest since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Widespread protests across July 11 and 12, 2021, saw thousands of Cubans took to the streets in towns and cities across the country. Many shouted "freedom" as they marched against food, medicine and power shortages amid a spike in coronavirus cases on the island.

Ukraine exhumes seven bodies of people it says were killed by Russian forces

Ukrainian investigators exhumed seven bodies from makeshift graves in a forest near Kyiv on Monday and police said they were civilians who had been killed by Russian forces during their occupation of the area. The bodies were found outside the village of Vorzel, less than 10 kilometres from the town of Bucha, where Kyiv alleges that Russian forces who occupied the area carried out systematic executions in an abortive attempt to capture the capital. Russia denies that.

Asylum seekers to appeal against deportation from Britain ahead of first Rwanda flight

London's High Court is set to hear further cases brought by asylum seekers appealing against their removal to Rwanda on Tuesday, ahead of the first scheduled flight to the country under Britain's controversial new policy. As part of an initial 120-million-pound ($148 million) deal with Kigali, Britain will send some migrants who arrived illegally by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe.

