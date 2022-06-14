Left Menu

China, New Zealand foreign ministers discuss Pacific involvement

China and New Zealand foreign ministers spoke on a video call late on Monday and discussed China's role in the Pacific region, the two countries confirmed in separate statements. China's growing influence in the region and the potential of militarisation has concerned New Zealand along with its allies.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 14-06-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 10:55 IST
China, New Zealand foreign ministers discuss Pacific involvement
Nanaia Mahuta Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

China and New Zealand foreign ministers spoke on a video call late on Monday and discussed China's role in the Pacific region, the two countries confirmed in separate statements.

China's growing influence in the region and the potential of militarisation has concerned New Zealand along with its allies. Their concerns increased after China and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact earlier in the year. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta underlined the importance of engagement taking place in a manner that advances Pacific priorities, is supportive of Pacific regional institutions such as the Pacific Islands Forum, and addresses the significant challenges in the region, according to a statement from New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his statement that Beijing respects the traditional ties between New Zealand and the Pacific island nations and wants to participate in more multi-party cooperation projects with New Zealand. "The cooperation between China and Pacific island nations that China has diplomatic relations with can go hand in hand with existing arrangements in the region and complement one another," Wang said in a statement.

Mahuta also voiced New Zealand's views on sensitive issues, including human rights issues in Xinjiang, the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to MFAT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022