Left Menu

A second Australian state launches probe into casino firm Star

After an inquiry in a neighbouring state accused Star of allowing breaches of anti-money laundering protocols at its Sydney resort, Queensland said on Tuesday it would also review the company's suitability for a licence. If that inquiry finds Star unsuitable, it would likely disrupt the company's plan to open a A$3.6 billion ($2.5 billion) casino resort in central Brisbane as planned in 2023.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:08 IST
A second Australian state launches probe into casino firm Star
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Queensland state said it will investigate whether to let the country's No. 2 casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd keep its gambling license amid money laundering concerns, putting a cloud over the company's main growth plan. After an inquiry in a neighboring state accused Star of allowing breaches of anti-money laundering protocols at its Sydney resort, Queensland said on Tuesday it would also review the company's suitability for a license.

If that inquiry finds Star unsuitable, it would likely disrupt the company's plan to open a A$3.6 billion ($2.5 billion) casino resort in central Brisbane as planned in 2023. A separate inquiry into alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at the company's casino in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales (NSW) state, is yet to deliver its final report. Star chief executive officer Matt Bekier resigned in March amid that investigation.

Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said previously disclosed investigations into Star by the state's police and casino regulator were ongoing, but "there will also be an independent expert review into the suitability of The Star to keep its casino license". The state would publish the scope of that review later, Fentiman added.

Star said it would "fully cooperate with any review". Australia's casino sector has been under intense scrutiny since media articles in 2019 accused Star's larger rival Crown Resorts Ltd of wide-ranging misconduct including failure to stop money laundering by foreign criminals in its premises.

That resulted in findings that Crown was unfit for a license in the three states where it operates. It was allowed to keep taking bets, under government supervision, in the two states where it already had functioning casinos, but a new resort in Sydney has not been allowed to take bets since opening in 2020. The NSW regulator launched a separate inquiry into Star after new media reports accused the company of compliance shortcomings, which is denied.

Star's profit is divided roughly between its casinos in Sydney and the Queensland cities of Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Star shares closed down 6% on Tuesday, against a 3.8% decline on the broader market.

($1 = 1.4422 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.4353 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022