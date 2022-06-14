One killed in Tajik-Kyrgyz border guard clash - sources
Clashes along the poorly demarcated and often debated frontier between the two former Soviet republics which both host Russian military bases are common, but occasionally escalate to full-scale hostilities involving heavy weaponry. According to Tajik sources and a statement by the Kyrgyz border guards, the firefight broke out in the Kekh area close to the Tajik city of Isfara where a similar incident took place on June 3.
- Country:
- Tajikistan
One Tajik border guard was killed and three were wounded in a clash with Kyrgyz border guards on Tuesday, four Tajik security sources told Reuters, a new bout of violence between Russia's Central Asian allies. Clashes along the poorly demarcated and often debated frontier between the two former Soviet republics which both host Russian military bases are common, but occasionally escalate to full-scale hostilities involving heavy weaponry.
According to Tajik sources and a statement by the Kyrgyz border guards, the firefight broke out in the Kekh area close to the Tajik city of Isfara where a similar incident took place on June 3. The sides accused each other of opening fire first. Kyrgyzstan has reported no casualties. The sides said border guard commanders and local governors were in talks regarding the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Asian
- Russian
- Russia
- Tajik
- Kyrgyz
- Kyrgyzstan
- Soviet
ALSO READ
Two civilians killed as Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk - governor
Russian forces moving deeper into Sivierodonetsk - Luhansk governor
Russia to service foreign debt using gas-for-roubles type scheme -Vedomosti
EU's Borrell hopeful of deal on Russian oil ban
Russian cenbank restricts trading in some foreign shares