Left Menu

Newly wedded couple hacked to death in TN, 2 secured

In a grisly incident, a newly wedded couple, who married out of their caste, were hacked to death, allegedly by the brides relatives, near Kumbakonam here and barely hours later, two men involved in the twin-murder were secured, police said on Tuesday.A thorough investigation is on and it will be impartial, they said.

PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:34 IST
Newly wedded couple hacked to death in TN, 2 secured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grisly incident, a newly wedded couple, who married out of their caste, were hacked to death, allegedly by the bride's relatives, near Kumbakonam here, and barely hours later, two men involved in the twin-murder were secured, police said on Tuesday.

A thorough investigation is on and it will be impartial, they said. According to Thanjavur Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya, a dispute in the family led to the double murder.

Two persons involved in the twin murder have been secured and an investigation is on. "There have been eyewitnesses and we will record their statements. The investigation will be done properly," she said.

Sources said the bride's mother who heard her daughter's horrifying shrieks rushed out of the house only to see the 24-year-old S Saranya die in a pool of blood. Her husband too was found dead in a similar circumstance.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Saranya, employed as a nurse in a private hospital in Chennai, fell in love with V Mohan (31) of Ponnur near Tiruvannamalai, said to belong to another caste, and entered into a wedlock with him a few days ago. She was invited by her brother S Sakthivel, 31, of Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam for a family reception on Monday.

Saranya belonged to the SC community, while Mohan hailed from the Most Backward Class community, said police.

Sakthivel wanted Saranya to marry his brother-in-law Ranjith of Devananchery in the Thanjavur district. Saranya chose to marry Mohan with whom she was in love and accordingly married him a few days ago. She conveyed news about her marriage to her family over the phone, said sources.

Thereafter, Sakthivel invited her for a reception at his house. After lunch, as Saranya got ready to leave for Chennai along with Mohan, Sakthivel and Ranjith allegedly hacked the couple to death. The couple died instantly.

The Chozhapuram police who arrived at the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. They later secured Sakthivel and Ranjith at the Kumbakonam bus stand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022