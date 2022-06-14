Left Menu

Kremlin says separatist leaders would listen to UK appeal on condemned fighters

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was "sure" that pro-Russian separatist leaders in the Donbas would be willing to listen to an appeal from Britain over the fate of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting for Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:39 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was "sure" that pro-Russian separatist leaders in the Donbas would be willing to listen to an appeal from Britain over the fate of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London had not contacted Moscow about the issue.

A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine last week sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death, saying they were guilty of "mercenary activities". Their families deny the trio, who were contracted by the Ukrainian armed forces, were mercenaries. Russia alone recognizes the independence of the DPR.

