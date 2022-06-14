Israel calls for U.S.-led regional force build-up against Iran

Israel's defence minister called on Tuesday for a "regional force build-up" against Iran that would be led by the United States and include Arab countries aligned with Washington.

Such cooperation "would strengthen all parties involved," Benny Gantz's office quoted him as saying in a speech. It cited Gulf Arab states that drew closer to Israel under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive, as well as Egypt and Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)