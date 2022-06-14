Cricket-New Zealand set England 299 to win on final day
Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:55 IST
New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position.
England will have a minimum of 72 overs to reach the target, meaning they will have to score at a challenging run-rate of 4.16.
