Cricket-New Zealand set England 299 to win on final day

New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position.

England will have a minimum of 72 overs to reach the target, meaning they will have to score at a challenging run-rate of 4.16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)