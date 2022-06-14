Mumbai: Three held for `theft' of jewellery worth Rs 4 crore

Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 4 crore from rented premises in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash Sonu Bhuvad (41) who works as a sweeper, his son Praveen (25), and Yaseek Dinesh Parmar (32). Out of six kg of stolen jewelry, two kg of jewelry were recovered from their possession, a police official said.

Deepak Jain, the complainant, claimed that his family had a rented room in an old building in Vitthal Wadi locality which had remained locked for a long time. His deceased father recently `appeared in his dream' and asked him to visit the room and collect the `treasure' kept there, Jain told police. When he visited the room, the owner told him that he had the room cleaned up as the Jain family had not visited it for long.

As no jewelry or any other valuables were found inside, Jain complained to the LT Marg police station.

The investigation led the police to the Bhvad father-son duo who had allegedly stolen the jewelry during the cleaning and Parmar who allegedly purchased it from them.

The accused were booked for theft and further probe is on, the official said.

