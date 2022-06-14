Left Menu

Mumbai: Three held for `theft' of jewellery worth Rs 4 crore

Out of six kg of stolen jewellery, two kg of jewellery was recovered from their possession, a police official said.Deepak Jain, the complainant, claimed that his family had a rented room in an old building in Vitthal Wadi locality which had remained locked for a long time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:48 IST
Mumbai: Three held for `theft' of jewellery worth Rs 4 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 4 crore from rented premises in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash Sonu Bhuvad (41) who works as a sweeper, his son Praveen (25), and Yaseek Dinesh Parmar (32). Out of six kg of stolen jewelry, two kg of jewelry were recovered from their possession, a police official said.

Deepak Jain, the complainant, claimed that his family had a rented room in an old building in Vitthal Wadi locality which had remained locked for a long time. His deceased father recently `appeared in his dream' and asked him to visit the room and collect the `treasure' kept there, Jain told police. When he visited the room, the owner told him that he had the room cleaned up as the Jain family had not visited it for long.

As no jewelry or any other valuables were found inside, Jain complained to the LT Marg police station.

The investigation led the police to the Bhvad father-son duo who had allegedly stolen the jewelry during the cleaning and Parmar who allegedly purchased it from them.

The accused were booked for theft and further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022