Germany to create assets register to improve sanctions efforts, says Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:25 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

Germany will establish a national register for assets that are subject to sanctions or are of unclear origins as part of efforts to make sanctions against Russia more effective, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

Germany is also planning to set up a special hotline for whistleblowers, added Scholz during a speech to a Financial Action Task Force meeting in Berlin.

