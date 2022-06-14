Germany to create assets register to improve sanctions efforts, says Scholz

Germany will establish a national register for assets that are subject to sanctions or are of unclear origins as part of efforts to make sanctions against Russia more effective, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

Germany is also planning to set up a special hotline for whistleblowers, added Scholz during a speech to a Financial Action Task Force meeting in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)