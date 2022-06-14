Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:59 IST
The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday's planned hearing, the panel said, noting it will still hold Thursday's scheduled hearing.
The committee, in a statement on Tuesday, did not give a reason for postponing Wednesday's hearing.
