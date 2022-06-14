Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:59 IST
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement
The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday's planned hearing, the panel said, noting it will still hold Thursday's scheduled hearing.

The committee, in a statement on Tuesday, did not give a reason for postponing Wednesday's hearing.

