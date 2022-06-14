In guise of customers, 2 decamp with jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from Noida shop

Two unidentified miscreants on Tuesday decamped with gold jewellery estimated worth over Rs 20 lakh after they entered the shop in a crowded Noida market as customers, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the shop is located in the prominent Atta Market in Sector 27, under the Sector 20 police station limits of the city.

The incident did not involve use of any firearms or weapons and the casual-appearing con men also did not have their faces covered, according to the purported CCTV footage of the episode which took place around 1 pm.

“Two men had entered the shop as customers. They bought a silver pendant (worth Rs 300) from the shop and then asked its owner to show them some gold jewellery,'' Singh said.

''It was during this time that one of the accused sneaked gold jewellery inside his clothes and left the shop immediately while his associate kept the shopper engaged in conversation,” he added.

“Soon, on the pretext of looking where his partner had gone, the other accused also left the shop. Within a minute the shopkeeper realised that a gold item weighing 380 gm was missing and he rushed outside the shop in a bid to find the duo,” the officer said.

He said a case was being registered and investigation would be taken up to ensure the speedy arrest of the culprits.

Gold prices in the National Capital Region stood over Rs 50,000 for 10 grams on Tuesday, according to market reports. Besides the cost of gold, an ornament's price also includes certain making charges.

Meanwhile, taking note of the daylight-theft, the Noida Jewellers Welfare Association urged jewellery traders to follow safety measures, including installation of high quality CCTV cameras and hiring security guards for their stores.

NJFA's general secretary Sushil Kumar Jain also urged traders to take caution while dealing with multiple customers and during financial transactions including digital payments.

The NJAF also called on the traders to approach the police or the association in case of any problem.

