ECHR issues order to stop UK deportation of one migrant to Rwanda- UK charity

The European Court of Human Rights has issued an order to prevent the deportation of one of the individuals scheduled to be on the first flight of migrants from Britain to Rwanda, the charity Care4Calais said on Tuesday.

"This means it is now possible for the other six to make similar claims. We are so relieved," Clare Moseley from the charity told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)