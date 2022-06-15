Left Menu

Woman jumps in front of moving train with two children in Delhi

A woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two minor children at Delhis Holambi Kalan railway station on Tuesday, police said.The incident took place around 2.13 pm. The train could not be stopped as it was running at a speed of 100 kmph, the police said.

A woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two minor children at Delhi's Holambi Kalan railway station on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.13 pm. No suicide note was found at the spot, they said.

According to police, the woman was in her 30s. One of her children was aged five and the other was 10-month-old.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said, ''We received information from the Railway Protection Force control room about the alleged suicide. An investigating officer was sent to the spot and he found a woman and her two children lying dead on the track.'' The three jumped in front of the Amritsar Intercity train and were run over by it, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify them.

''The bodies were shifted to the Subzi Mandi mortuary,'' Singh said.

During inquiry, the train driver revealed that the woman ''intentionally'' jumped on the track with her children. The train could not be stopped as it was running at a speed of 100 kmph, the police said.

