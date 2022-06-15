Left Menu

UN chief's Spokesperson calls for halt to violence in India amidst protest after controversial remarks against Prophet

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:28 IST
UN chief's Spokesperson calls for halt to violence in India amidst protest after controversial remarks against Prophet
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

The Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred, amidst protests in India over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General during his media briefing on Tuesday, said that Guterres is for the full respect of religion.

Asked about the UN's position on violence in India after the controversial remarks against the Prophet, Dujarric said: "Our position is… as we've said at the time, is for the full respect of religion, for calling against any sort of hate speech or incitement and, of course, a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred".

The BJP on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies, the MEA Spokesperson said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022