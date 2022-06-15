Left Menu

Soccer-Four men arrested after police officer assaulted at England game

Four men are in custody after a police officer was assaulted outside the Molineux Stadium ahead of England's 4-0 defeat by Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said. "Four men remain in custody as our investigation continues to identify any others involved." England's defeat was their worst at home in 94 years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four men are in custody after a police officer was assaulted outside the Molineux Stadium ahead of England's 4-0 defeat by Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said. The officer was discharged from the hospital to recover at home and is awaiting further test results after sustaining significant cuts and bruising to his head.

"This was a shocking attack on one of our officers who was there to make sure everyone enjoyed the game safely," the police said on Twitter on Wednesday. "Four men remain in custody as our investigation continues to identify any others involved."

England's defeat was their worst at home in 94 years.

