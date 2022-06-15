Left Menu

Brussels says could take UK to EU court of justice within 2 months

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:57 IST
Maros Sefcovic Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The European Commission might take Britain to the European Court of Justice if London does not reply to one of its legal challenges within two months, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

Sefcovic said there was no legal or political justification for Britain unilaterally to change an international agreement.

"Let's call a spade a spade. This is illegal," Sefcovic, who oversees EU relations with post-Brexit Britain, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

