Kremlin says communication is essential in relations with U.S.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:08 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that communication remains "essential" in relations with the United States, amid tensions over Russia's continuing war in Ukraine.

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that such communication could only be conducted on a basis of mutual respect and benefit.

