India needs tech-savvy young armed forces: Lt Gen Arun

A modern battlefield is more about having a young workforce, which is tech-savvy, claimed Lt Gen A Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, and asserted on Wednesday that the 'Agnipath Yogana' will meet the aspiration of youngsters aiming for a short stint in the armed forces.

The scheme has evolved keeping in mind the phenomenal changes in society and technology, and to equip the organization to be future-ready, he said. ''In a modern battlefield, everyone requires a younger workforce. We need a tech-savvy or tech-friendly armed force and a modern fighting soldier,'' Lt Gen Arun noted.

Briefing reporters about Agnipath, a transformative scheme for recruiting youngsters into the defense forces unveiled by the central government, he said there is a desire among the youth, especially those in the border areas, to serve the country for a short duration, rather than settle for a service spanning about two decades.

Indian youth will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as Agniveer. This has been brought to strengthen the security of the country and is a transformative scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

About 46,000 Agniveers in the 17.5 to 21 years age group would be recruited for this short-term contractual scheme to enhance the youthful profile of the armed forces.

