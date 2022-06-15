Left Menu

CBI arrests daughter of Himachal Pradesh HC's Acting Chief Justice in athlete murder case

The arrested accused was produced today Wednesday in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days police custody, CBI spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Wednesday arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, in connection with the killing of national level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu over six years ago in Chandigarh, officials said.

They said during investigation, the CBI found some documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani Singh and Sidhu were close and a romantic relationship had turned sour.

The central agency had called Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting Chief Justice Sabina Singh, for questioning where she was found evasive in responses following which she was arrested, sources said. The central agency had registered the FIR in the killing of Sidhu who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016 on the request of Chandigarh Administration, the CBI said in a statement.

“During further investigation, alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested. ''The arrested accused was produced today (Wednesday) in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four days police custody,” CBI spokesperson said.

