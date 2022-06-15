Left Menu

AIUDF files FIR against Nupur Sharma

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:56 IST
AIUDF files FIR against Nupur Sharma
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (Pic credit: Nupur Sharma Twitter handle) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIUDF leader Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya has filed a complaint for registration as an FIR against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the comments that she had allegedly made against Prophet Mohammad, police said.

Mazarbhuiya, who is a former AIUDF MLA from Katigorah in Cachar district, in his complaint filed on Tuesday demanded that action be taken against Sharma and peace restored in the country which witnessed the outbreak of violence in some parts of the country.

He demanded the immediate arrest of Sharma and a thorough investigation into the matter.

''Her harsh comments on the Prophet is an insult to the entire Islamic community not only in India but also in the whole world'', Mazarbhuiya told PTI on Wednesday. The AIDUF leader said that he has filed the complaint on behalf of North East India Emarat Shariat and Nawatut Tameer of which he is the president and spokesperson respectively. A police official here said the matter is under investigation.

The authorities of the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr PC to check any outbreak of any violence in protest against the comment on Prophet Mohammad.

The state unit of Congress had earlier filed a complaint on the issue at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati last Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022