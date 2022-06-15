New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DES35 UP-SHIV SENA-LD THACKERAY In Ayodhya to seek Lord Ram's blessings, visit not political: Aaditya Thackeray Ayodhya (UP): Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who on Wednesday paid a visit to Ayodhya, said his arrival at the temple town is not associated with politics but he is here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

DES51 UP-MAURYA For Congress individual takes precedence over country: Maurya Jhansi (UP): For the Congress an individual takes precedence over the country, alleged Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as he slammed the party for holding demonstrations over the questioning of its leader Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case.

DES30 UP-PRAYAGRAJ-LD POSTERS Prayagraj police issue posters of 59 unidentified people allegedly involved in June 10 violence Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police have issued posters of 59 people, allegedly involved in the June 10 violence, which will be put up on roadsides and public places so that they could be identified and arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

LGD6 UP-HC-DOWRY Matrimonial cases being exaggerated manifold with pungent allegations: Allahabad HC Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has said matrimonial disputes are often being ''exaggerated manifold'' with allegations of dowry-related atrocities and directed that no arrests should be made during a two-month ''cooling period'' after the registration of an FIR in such cases.

DES48 NCSC-UP-CLERIC SC commission issues notice to UP govt seeking action against cleric for casteist remarks New Delhi: After a video purportedly showing a cleric making casteist remarks on Dalits and women has gone viral, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday sought an action-taken report from Uttar Pradesh government officials in the matter by June 21.

DES37 PB-2NDLD LAWRENCE BISHNOI Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi remanded in 7-day police custody, being quizzed at length Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought under heavy security to the state by the Punjab Police from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, is being questioned at length in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. DES32 PB-BUSES-LD-KEJRIWAL-MANN Kejriwal, Mann launch luxury bus service from Punjab to IGI airport in Delhi Jalandhar: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport.

DES61 HR-KHATTAR Agniveers to get preference in govt jobs: Khattar Chandigarh: The youth recruited in the armed forces under the Centre's ''Agnipath'' scheme will be given preference in government jobs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday. DES43 HR-AGNIPATH-HOODA Government should reconsider Agnipath scheme: Hooda Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over its ''Agnipath'' scheme, saying it neither favours the the country nor the youth.

DES55 RJ-AGNIPATH-BENIWAL Beniwal opposes Agnipath Scheme, announces protest Jaipur: RLP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal Wednesday opposed the Central government’s Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, and announced a protest against it on June 16. DES36 RJ-AGNIPATH-ARMY COMMANDER 'Agnipath' scheme will boost youthfulness of army, says top commander Jaipur: The 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of youths in the armed forces for four years will boost youthfulness of the army, South Western Army Commander Lt General Amardeep Singh Bhinder said on Wednesday. DES18 RJ-BJP MLA-EXPELLED BJP expels Rajasthan MLA for cross-voting in RS polls Jaipur: The BJP on Wednesday expelled its MLA Shobharani Kushwah from the party for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

DES49 UKD-BUDGET-CONG Uttarakhand's debt burden has doubled in five years: Leader of Opposition Arya Dehradun: Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya said on Wednesday that the state's debt burden has doubled in the past five years and advised the government to think of measures to reduce the load rather than increasing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)