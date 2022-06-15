Left Menu

Protest staged in Jaipur against 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment into armed forces

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Around 150 people blocked the Ajmer-Delhi highway here on Wednesday in protest against the Centre's ''Agnipath'' scheme to recruit youngsters into the armed forces for a four-year period, police said.

According to Kardhani Station House Officer (SHO) Banwari Meena, around 150 protesters blocked the highway, demanding that recruitment into the armed forces should be done following the earlier method.

The SHO said the protesters were subsequently dispersed and the highway was cleared, adding that 10 people were arrested.

