Senior Assam government official held for accepting bribe

Assam Police on Wednesday nabbed a senior Accountant working in the Cachar Treasury of Silchar while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Assam's Cachar district.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police on Wednesday nabbed a senior Accountant working in the Cachar Treasury of Silchar while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Assam's Cachar district. The arrested person has been identified as Madan Mohan Singha, who worked as a Senior Account Assistant at the office of the Treasury Officer in Cachar Treasury of Silchar. A case has been registered against Madan Mohan Singha with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption branch under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

"A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam alleging that S Madan Mohan Singha, Senior Account Assistant, at the office of the Treasury Officer, Cachar Treasury, Silchar demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing the Commutation Loan of the complainant who is a retired Public Servant," said Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Assam Police. "Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday in the office of the Treasury Officer, Silchar by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam and Madan Mohan Singha was caught red-handed in his office soon after he accepted the demanded bribe amounting to Rs. 10,000 from the complainant," he said. He further added that the bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in presence of the independent witnesses and accordingly he has been apprehended by the team. (ANI)

