Human remains found in search for British journalist and Brazilian guide, says minister

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 04:18 IST
Human remains were dug up where authorities were searching for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, Brazil's Justice Minister Anderson Torres said on Wednesday.

"I have just been informed by the federal police that 'human remains were found at the site where excavations were being carried out.' They will undergo forensic analysis. Later today, those responsible for the investigations will hold a press conference in Manaus," Torres said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

