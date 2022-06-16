Left Menu

Brazilian stripper interrupts Peruvian president's online corruption hearing

A video of a dancing Brazilian stripper interrupted a virtual public hearing of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo's corruption investigation on Wednesday. "They are showing very suggestive images," prosecutor Samuel Rojas said as the footage of the male stripper, Ricardo Milos, appeared on screens during the hearing.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 06:54 IST
Brazilian stripper interrupts Peruvian president's online corruption hearing

A video of a dancing Brazilian stripper interrupted a virtual public hearing of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo's corruption investigation on Wednesday.

"They are showing very suggestive images," prosecutor Samuel Rojas said as the footage of the male stripper, Ricardo Milos, appeared on screens during the hearing. The unexpected content appeared as Rojas was outlining the reasons why Castillo should be investigated. The hearing was being publicly broadcast on the judiciary branch's television channel, with the offending clip later shared widely on Twitter.

A supreme court judge is evaluating a request to throw out the investigation into whether the president led a corruption plot involving his former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva, who is currently in hiding. The president's legal defense team is trying to prevent prosecutors from questioning him at a hearing scheduled for Friday.

The video of Milos appeared through the user account of Benji Espinosa, a member of Castillo's defense team, prompting a brief suspension of the hearing. Espinosa denied that he was responsible for the video and says he was the victim of "computer crime."

"The video appeared abruptly, giving the impression that it came from my account, which I reject," Espinosa told Reuters by phone. The lawyer added he was filing a complaint with the judge and claimed that the incident "shows that the virtual system of the judiciary is vulnerable."

Leftist President Castillo currently faces scrutiny of alleged corruption in his government, social protests and a fall in popularity after 10 months in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022