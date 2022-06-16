Left Menu

Right wing outfits denied permission to hold rally in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:47 IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) have been denied permission to hold a protest rally against the violence amid protests in many parts of the country over the controversial remarks made on the Prophet.

The two outfits had planned a rally on Thursday in the city to register their protest against people who indulge in violence in the pretext of protesting against certain remarks made by BJP leaders against the Prophet.

The rally was scheduled to be held near the PVS circle and VHP and BD leaders had announced the decision through social media.

However, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said no permission was given to hold such a rally in the city. According to police sources, they had not received any letter seeking permission to hold a protest rally and the permission was denied in order to maintain law and order.

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said they had sought permission to hold the protest. Since the police have denied permission, the organisations will now submit a petition to the President of India through district deputy commissioner condemning the nationwide violence, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

