Protests erupt in UP's Bulandshahr, Ballia against Agnipath scheme

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of youngsters in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Ballia districts on Thursday staged protests against the Agnipath scheme to recruit people into defense services.

The protesters, however, dispersed after the officials assured them that their demands will be conveyed to the authorities concerned.

According to locals, the protesters gathered in Khurja locality and the city area of Bulandshahr and raised slogans against the central government demanding it withdraws the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on Tuesday to recruit jawans into the army, the navy, and the air force for four years followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, ''Some youngsters gathered to stage protest in the morning. They called off the protest on the assurance of officials.'' A similar protest was reported from Ballia.

A group of around 60 people staged a protest in the Kotwari area under Rasra police station limits. They called off the protest late after the administration authorities spoke to them, officials said.

