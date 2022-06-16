Left Menu

Amit Shah approves additional Central assistance under NDRF to two States

During Financial Year 2021-22. the Central Government has released Rs. 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs.7,342.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:34 IST
Amit Shah approves additional Central assistance under NDRF to two States
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to two States, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.

The HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs. 1,043.23 crore to two States from the NDRF:

Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan;

Rs 39.28 crore to Nagaland

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22. the Central Government has released Rs. 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs.7,342.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022