Amit Shah approves additional Central assistance under NDRF to two States

The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to two States, which were affected by drought during 2021-22.

The HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs. 1,043.23 crore to two States from the NDRF:

Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan;

Rs 39.28 crore to Nagaland

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22. the Central Government has released Rs. 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs.7,342.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF.

(With Inputs from PIB)