Left Menu

Power Corporations promise job for land-losers

They sought a direction from the court to the companies to consider their application for jobs under the land-losers quota.Their contention was that their lands were acquired by the Energy Department and the companies for the establishment of the Thermal Power Station, Yarmaras in Raichur.As per the scheme proposed by them, the land-losers were entitled to seek employment in the project.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:51 IST
Power Corporations promise job for land-losers
  • Country:
  • India

The Yaramaras Power Corporation and Raichur Power Corporation have promised the High Court of Karnataka that they will consider the job applications of those who gave up their lands for a power project.

Considering their submission, the HC disposed of two petitions filed by land losers.

The HC has given the companies three months to pass appropriate orders in the case of two land losers.

The petitions were heard by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty at the Kalaburagi Bench of the HC and disposed of recently.

G Gururaj Patil and G Suresh Patil of Chikkasugur, Raichur, had approached the HC against the two companies and the Energy Department of the State of Karnataka. They sought a direction from the court to the companies to consider their application for jobs under the land-losers quota.

Their contention was that their lands were acquired by the Energy Department and the companies for the establishment of the Thermal Power Station, Yarmaras in Raichur.

As per the scheme proposed by them, the land-losers were entitled to seek employment in the project. The two land losers had applied for jobs in 2015 and 2016 but these were not considered. In spite of representations, no action has been taken by the companies or the Department, they contended.

The counsels for the two companies submitted to the court ''that if some reasonable time is granted, the application submitted by the petitioners would be considered in accordance with law and appropriate orders would be passed.'' Allowing the petitions, the HC ordered the companies to ''pass appropriate orders in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible but not later than a period of three months.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022