Efforts on to identify who beat up Muslim brothers after asking their names: Ranchi Police

They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims.It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans.Till now, we have found a single video footage of the incident but that is not clear due to darkness, the police officer said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:47 IST
Efforts on to identify who beat up Muslim brothers after asking their names: Ranchi Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The police on Thursday said that efforts are on to find out the members of a group that allegedly asked two brothers, who were out to buy pizza, their names and assaulted them after coming to know they were Muslims on June 10 in Ranchi.

The incident occurred hours after a violent protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who was suspended later. Two persons were killed and more than two dozen others injured during the protest.

"The father of the two men lodged a complaint and we registered an FIR on the night of June 10. We are trying to identify the persons involved in the attack," Chutia police station in-charge Venkatesh Kumar told PTI.

According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8 pm from a local shop on Ranchi's Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims.

It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"Till now, we have found a single video footage of the incident but that is not clear due to darkness," the police officer said.

