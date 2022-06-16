Left Menu

Romanian govt approves plan to buy 32 F-16 fighter jets from Norway

Romania's government on Thursday approved a bill to buy 32 second-hand F-16 fighter jets from Norway and logistical support and services for an estimated 454 million euros ($473 million) before tax, the defence ministry said. The ministry in May said Romania would continue to fly its remaining fleet of MiG 21 LanceR jets for until May 15, 2023. ($1 = 0.9602 euros)

  • Romania

Romania's government on Thursday approved a bill to buy 32 second-hand F-16 fighter jets from Norway and logistical support and services for an estimated 454 million euros ($473 million) before tax, the defence ministry said. NATO member Romania has a small fleet of 17 F-16 fighter jets acquired from Portugal from 2016. The jets from Norway will give it an additional two air squadrons.

The resources offered with the aircraft will ensure their operation for a minimum of 10 years as the country transitions to fifth-generation jets, the ministry said. The ministry in May said Romania would continue to fly its remaining fleet of MiG 21 LanceR jets for until May 15, 2023.

($1 = 0.9602 euros)

