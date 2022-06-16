Raj: Teenager dies after being set on fire by 7-year-old

A teenager who was allegedly set on fire by a seven-year-old died during treatment here, police said on Thursday. Vishal (14), who was undergoing treatment for 60 per cent burn injuries for the last one month at the MBS Hospital in Kota, succumbed on Wednesday, Udhyog Nagar Circle Inspector (CI) Manoj Singh Sikarwal said. Earlier, Vishal in his statement alleged that an argument broke out between him and the boy on May 13, following which the seven-year-old, in a fit of rage, poured diesel over him that he brought from his father's auto-rickshaw and set him on fire, the CI said. After the incident, the family along with the boy moved to their native place in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, he said. A case of murder was filed on Wednesday, Sikarwal said, adding the boy is still with his family. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

