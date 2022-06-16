Left Menu

France's Macron tells Ukraine: you can count on us

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2022
France's Macron tells Ukraine: you can count on us
French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Kyiv with three other European leaders on Thursday that Ukraine could count on its allies for support.

Macron said that he and the leaders of Germany, Italy and Romania had agreed on some actions to show Ukraine is part of the European family. He also said some sort of communication channel was needed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

