France's Macron tells Ukraine: you can count on us
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:02 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Kyiv with three other European leaders on Thursday that Ukraine could count on its allies for support.
Macron said that he and the leaders of Germany, Italy and Romania had agreed on some actions to show Ukraine is part of the European family. He also said some sort of communication channel was needed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have invaded Ukraine.
