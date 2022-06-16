Scholz supports EU candidacy status for Ukraine, Moldova
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday his government supported granting Ukraine and Moldova official status as candidates for European Union membership while still stressing that candidates had to fulfill clear criteria for accession.
"Ukraine belongs to the European family," he said during a visit to Kyiv alongside the leaders of Italy and France.
