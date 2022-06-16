Left Menu

IAF's combined graduation parade on June 18

The ceremony includes the presentation of Wings and Brevets to the flight cadets who would be successfully completing flying and navigation training respectively.

16-06-2022
A Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here on June 18 to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force. General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the CGP, a defence release said here on Thursday.

During the function, he will confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to the flight cadets who would be successfully completing flying and navigation training respectively. The award of 'Wings' or 'Brevets' represents a significant milestone in every military aviator's career and is the culmination of a demanding and rewarding period of training. The Reviewing Officer will also award 'Wings' to officers of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at Air Force Academy, it said.

The Reviewing Officer will also present the President's Plaque to those who stand first in the overall order of merit in the Flying and Ground Duty branches.

As a custom, on the eve of CGP, the Reviewing Officer will attend the ceremonial dinner and interact with graduating flights cadets. During this event, he will award trophies to the flight cadets who have excelled in their respective streams, it said.

The event will also have an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer, the indigenous Light combat aircraft (Tejas), the Suryakiran, Sarang team and fly past by formations of PC-7, Kiran, Hawk aircraft and Chetak helicopters, the release added.

