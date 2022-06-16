Left Menu

U'khand: Gehtori appointed chairman of forest development corporation

Gehtori had resigned from Champawat seat in April to make way for Dhami to contest from the seat.Dhami, who had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, won the Champawat bypoll on June 3 with a record margin of more than 55,000 votes. Gehtoris appointment as the chairman of the UFDC is being seen in political circles here as a reward for his loyalty to the chief minister.

Kailash Chandra Gehtori, who had vacated his assembly seat for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was on Thursday appointed as the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation. The former MLA from Champawat was also given a ministerial rank, an order issued by Secretary (forest) Nitesh Jha said. Gehtori had resigned from Champawat seat in April to make way for Dhami to contest from the seat.

Dhami, who had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, won the Champawat bypoll on June 3 with a record margin of more than 55,000 votes. Gehtori's appointment as the chairman of the UFDC is being seen in political circles here as a reward for his loyalty to the chief minister.

