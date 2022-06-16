Left Menu

NCB seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 40 lakh in Bhiwandi, two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:54 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 7,200 bottles of cough syrup containing Codeine, worth Rs 40 lakh, and arrested two persons in Bhiwandi town of neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

In an operation conducted on Wednesday night, a team from the NCB apprehended the accused after chasing them on Bhiwani highway, the official said. The contraband, which was being transported in a pick-up truck, was to be delivered in Bhiwandi area to customers in retail at various areas in Mumbai and Thane, he said.

Interrogations revealed that the accused, who were carrier and receiver of the contraband, were important members of a syndicate dealing in the illegal supply of Codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

