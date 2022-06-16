Left Menu

Boy killed by wild animal in Bhopal; forest dept announces Rs 4 lakh aid to family

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:05 IST
A seven-year-old boy has been killed by a wild animal in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, the local administration said on Thursday.

Earlier, a police officer had said the child, identified as Ritik Bhamore, was killed by a pack of stray dogs in the Nishatpura area of the state capital on late Wednesday night.

''A postmortem report confirmed that the kid was attacked by some wild animal,” the Bhopal district administration said in a statement.

A forest department team is conducting a detailed survey of the area to prevent such incidents in the future, it said.

The forest department has also announced a financial assistance of Rs four lakh to the kin of the victim, the statement said.

The boy was found lying dead in an isolated spot in Nishatpura located near an Army area, a police officer said.

The kid's parents work as labourers, he said.

The incident came to light when the child's mother did not find him inside the house and started frantically searching him in the vicinity, he said.

She later spotted her son's body some distance away from her home, the police officer said.

After the postmortem the boy's body was handed over to his parents, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

