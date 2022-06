Security beefed up across J'khand, 5,000 personnel deployed

Security was beefed up in Jharkhand capital city and sensitive areas of the state on Thursday ahead of Friday prayers and about 5000 additional forces equipped with anti-riot gears and water canons were deployed at strategic pockets and religious places to prevent any untoward incident, police said.

Some strategic locations in capital Ranchi have been barricaded in order to control any violence or communal flare up and peace meetings were held by the police and administration, who appealed to the minority community not to hold congregational prayers on roads, officials said.

The extra precautions have been taken in view of the Friday prayers as violence had erupted in Ranchi on June 10 after the customary congregational prayers, Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG(operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Two persons were killed and more than 24 people critically injured in protests and clashes in the city over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leaders on June 10. Police had to intervene to control the situation at Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Jamshedpur. ''Police forces are on the alert across Jharkhand and additional deployments of forces equipped with anti-riot gears and water canons have been made at all strategic pockets and senistive areas. About 5,000 police personnel have been deputed at strategic locations in the state including over 3,500 in Ranchi,'' Homkar said.

Homkar said police is keeping a strict vigil on all social media platforms and warned of strict action if provocative material is posted on it.

In Ranchi the security forces were deployed with magistrates. ''We are keeping track of updates. Forces have been deployed for Friday ... The situation is normal,'' Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ranchi, Anish Gupta said. As a measure of preparedness, a mock drill of the forces was conducted during the day besides assessment of water canons and other gears, officials said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC clamped on June 10 to control the situation remained in force in the six police station areas of the city - Kotwali, Lower Bazar, Chutia, Daily Market, Doranda and Hindipiri, they said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, Chhavi Ranjan appealed to people to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the city and warned of strict action against those indulging in activities that could flare up communal tension.

He asked people to desist from exchanging provocative social media posts and cautioned them that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of it.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais had summoned state director general of police Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials to the Raj Bhavan on Monday and had sought to know why preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd were not taken during the agitation on June 10. He had also asked why police personnel sent out to control the situation on that day did not wear anti-riot gear.

